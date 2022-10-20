New Strong Buy Stocks for October 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HireQuest HQI: This company which provides temporary staffing services including general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 day.

Airbnb ABNB: This company that provides a marketplace for connecting hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block HRB: This company that is a leading provider of tax preparation services in the United States, Canada and Australia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

SPX Technologies, Inc. SPXC: This company which is a diversified supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

