New Strong Buy Stocks For October 1st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Genuine Parts Company (GPC): This company that distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (IEA): This leading infrastructure construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 60% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB): This company that provides building systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC): This company that seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.8% over the last 60 days.
