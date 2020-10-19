New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This leading arts and crafts specialty retailers in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This company that provides sleep solutions and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company Price and Consensus

SpartanNash Company price-consensus-chart | SpartanNash Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aarons, Inc. (AAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.