New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Intapp, Inc.INTA: This company which provides industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This company which provides digital banking and technology platform, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV: This is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Vericel Corporation VCEL: This company which focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

BioVie Inc. BIVI: This company which engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

