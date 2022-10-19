New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Array Technologies ARRY: This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp CBNK: This bank holding company which provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Toro TTC: This company which is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 day.

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This bank holding company which delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN: This company which provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

