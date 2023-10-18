News & Insights

Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

October 18, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO: This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote

APA Corporation APA: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL: This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Freightcar America, Inc. Price and Consensus

Freightcar America, Inc. Price and Consensus

Freightcar America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freightcar America, Inc. Quote

MFA Financial, Inc. MFA: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

MFA Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

See This Stock Now for Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRO
APA
IMGN
MFA
RAIL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.