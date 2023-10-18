New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO: This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation APA: This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. IMGN: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL: This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
MFA Financial, Inc. MFA: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
