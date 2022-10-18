New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wolfspeed WOLF: This Silicon Carbide technology and production company which provide solutions for energy consumption, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.4% over the last 60 days.

Trip.com Group Limited TCOM: This company which operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

JD.com JD: This company which provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Zscaler ZS: This company which is one of the world’s leading providers of cloud-based security solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

R1 RCM INC RCM: This technology-driven solutions companywhich transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems and medical groups, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

