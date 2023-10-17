New Strong Buy Stocks for October 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This engineered lifting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Progyny, Inc. PGNY: This benefits management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation GFF: This home and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA: This plant-based food and beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

