New Strong Buy Stocks for October 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Par Pacific PARR: This Houston, Texas-based company which owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Equinor EQNR: This energy company which is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Momo MOMO: This Beijing-China based company which provides mobile-based social and entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

TotalEnergies TTE: This integrated oil and gas company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves and market capitalization and has operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

MGIC Investment MTG: This Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company which provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 day.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.