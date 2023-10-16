New Strong Buy Stocks for October 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Berry Corporation BRY: This upstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 210% over the last 60 days.
Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This pulp and paper company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.
Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.
Intapp, Inc. INTA: This cloud-based software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
