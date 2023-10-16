New Strong Buy Stocks for October 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Berry Corporation BRY: This upstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 210% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This pulp and paper company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.4% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Intapp, Inc. INTA: This cloud-based software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.3% over the last 60 days.

Intapp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intapp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intapp, Inc. Quote

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

