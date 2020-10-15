New Strong Buy Stocks for October 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI): This company that owns and operates quick-casual restaurants has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote
Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote
Walmart Inc. (WMT): This company that has evolved from just being a traditional brick-and-mortar retailer into an omnichannel player has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Walmart Inc. Price and Consensus
Walmart Inc. price-consensus-chart | Walmart Inc. Quote
Seaspan Corporation (ATCO): This asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Seaspan Corporation Price and Consensus
Seaspan Corporation price-consensus-chart | Seaspan Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
