New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that operates a digital consumer finance platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB): This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Evercore Inc (EVR): This premier global independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

