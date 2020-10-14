New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that operates a digital consumer finance platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB): This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Evercore Inc (EVR): This premier global independent investment banking advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
