New Strong Buy Stocks for October 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Coupa Software COUP: This company which is one of the leading providers of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.0% over the last 60 days.

Coupa Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coupa Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coupa Software, Inc. Quote

Excelerate Energy EE: This company which provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Excelerate Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Excelerate Energy, Inc. Quote

Chico's FAS CHS: This company which operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canadaserves the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

HireQuest HQI: This company provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

HireQuest, Inc. Price and Consensus

HireQuest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HireQuest, Inc. Quote

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Sonora, Mexico-based company which is the country's undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the world's top ten producer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 day.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. (IBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



HireQuest, Inc. (HQI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.