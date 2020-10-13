New Strong Buy Stocks For October 13th

Markets

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aarons, Inc. (AAN): This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Avnet, Inc. (AVT): This distributor of electronic components and computer products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): This food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

