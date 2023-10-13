New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG: This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

Kubota Corporation KUBTY: This manufacturer of machinery for food, water, and environment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corp. Price and Consensus

Kubota Corp. price-consensus-chart | Kubota Corp. Quote

Matrix Service Company MTRX: This company that provides fabrication, engineering, construction, and maintenance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Matrix Service Company Price and Consensus

Matrix Service Company price-consensus-chart | Matrix Service Company Quote

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL: This manufacturer of railcars and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Freightcar America, Inc. Price and Consensus

Freightcar America, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Freightcar America, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kubota Corp. (KUBTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.