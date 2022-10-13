New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SFL SFL: This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus

SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

Janus International Group JBI: This company which manufactures and supplies turn-key building solutions including roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Janus International Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Janus International Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Janus International Group, Inc. Quote

PattersonUTI Energy PTEN: This oilfield services company which is one of the largest onshore contract drillers in the United States and has a large fleet of pressure pumping equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PattersonUTI Energy, Inc. Quote

PHX Minerals PHX: This oil and natural gas mineral company with property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

First Watch Restaurant Group FWRG: This daytime dining restaurant which serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.