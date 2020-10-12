New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 90 days.

Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus

Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): This supplier of transportation equipment and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Quote

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote

The Kroger Co. (KR): This company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus

The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.