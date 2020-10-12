Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 90 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX): This supplier of transportation equipment and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

The Kroger Co. (KR): This company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

