New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO: This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.

Renalytix Plc RNLX: This AI-enabled diagnostic solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Riskified Ltd. RSKD: This company that provides an e-commerce risk management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.