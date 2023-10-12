New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This manufacturer and seller of building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. SOLO: This electric vehicle manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35% over the last 60 days.
Renalytix Plc RNLX: This AI-enabled diagnostic solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Riskified Ltd. RSKD: This company that provides an e-commerce risk management platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
