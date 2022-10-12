New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Coupa Software COUP: This software company which is one of the leading providers of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.0% over the last 60 days.

Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry and focuses mainly on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.6% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS CHS: This company which operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

CNO Financial Group CNO: This holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the U.S., which develops, administers and markets supplemental health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Aviat Networks AVNW: This company which is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

