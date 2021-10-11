New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Jabil Inc. JBL: This provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus
Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote
Resources Connection, Inc. RGP: This provider of consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals brand name has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Resources Connection, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resources Connection, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resources Connection, Inc. Quote
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.5% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote
Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This specialty retailer of private label women's apparel, accessories and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus
Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential
In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.
For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…
If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.
With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.
Click to get this free report
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Jabil, Inc. (JBL): Free Stock Analysis Report
Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.