New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.1% over the last 60 days.

GlobalFoundries GFS: This semiconductor manufacturer which delivers feature-rich solutions that enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy PBF: This leading refiner of crude which provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop VIPS: This online discount retailer for brands which offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com websites, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum MPC: This petrochemical company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

