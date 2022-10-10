New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SFL SFL: This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

PDF Solutions PDFS: This comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies which improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Primo Water PRMW: This company which is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This Mexican airport operator which operates, maintain and develop the airports domestically, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications company which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.