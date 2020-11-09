Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For November 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): This leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): This leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Clean Harbors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Clean Harbors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 9% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): This company that operates as a builder of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

MI Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

MI Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MI Homes, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
MI Homes, Inc. (MHO): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
American Axle Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular