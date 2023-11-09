New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Live Nation Entertainment LYV: This entertainment company which operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship and Advertising segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 day.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Price and Consensus

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Quote

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products USAP: This company which is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Quote

Axalta Coating Systems AXTA: This global coating company which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Price and Consensus

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Quote

Enact Holdings ACT: This company which provides U.S. private mortgage insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote

Alamo Group ALG: This company which is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Alamo Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alamo Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alamo Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.