New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

EnLink Midstream, LLC Price and Consensus

EnLink Midstream, LLC price-consensus-chart | EnLink Midstream, LLC Quote

Titan Machinery TITN: This company which represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This leading global consulting firms which is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 day.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Price and Consensus

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Comfort Systems USA, Inc. Quote

MGIC Investment MTG: This company which provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.