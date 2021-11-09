New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This travel healthcare staffing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc Price and Consensus

AMN Healthcare Services Inc price-consensus-chart | AMN Healthcare Services Inc Quote

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH: This vacation ownership company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation Quote

Meridian Corporation MRBK: This holding company for Meridian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH: This designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

Ternium S.A. TX: This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

