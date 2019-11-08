Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Contributor
Nitish Marwah Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET): This provider of interactive livestreaming solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

MeetMe, Inc. Price and Consensus

MeetMe, Inc. Price and Consensus

MeetMe, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MeetMe, Inc. Quote

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote

Neenah, Inc. (NP): This specialty materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Neenah Paper, Inc. Price and Consensus

Neenah Paper, Inc. Price and Consensus

Neenah Paper, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neenah Paper, Inc. Quote

SP Plus Corporation (SP+) (SP): This provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus

SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus

SP Plus Corporation price-consensus-chart | SP Plus Corporation Quote

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

SP Plus Corporation (SP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP): Free Stock Analysis Report

MeetMe, Inc. (MEET): Free Stock Analysis Report

Career Education Corporation (CECO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular