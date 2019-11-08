New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET): This provider of interactive livestreaming solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Neenah, Inc. (NP): This specialty materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

SP Plus Corporation (SP+) (SP): This provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.