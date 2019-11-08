New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Career Education Corporation (CECO): This provider of postsecondary education programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote
The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET): This provider of interactive livestreaming solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
MeetMe, Inc. Price and Consensus
MeetMe, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MeetMe, Inc. Quote
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Quote
Neenah, Inc. (NP): This specialty materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Neenah Paper, Inc. Price and Consensus
Neenah Paper, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Neenah Paper, Inc. Quote
SP Plus Corporation (SP+) (SP): This provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
SP Plus Corporation Price and Consensus
SP Plus Corporation price-consensus-chart | SP Plus Corporation Quote
