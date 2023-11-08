New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This engineered lifting solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

AppFolio, Inc. APPF: This cloud business management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AppFolio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AppFolio, Inc. Quote

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS: This drive-thru franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus

Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote

LegalZoom.com, Inc. LZ: This online legal services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

LegalZoom.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LegalZoom.com, Inc. Quote

Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This potbelly franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus

Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote

