New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Select Energy Services ( WTTR ) : This Gainesville, Texas-based company which provides water solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industries of U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.

NetEase NTES: This Internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 day.

AGNC Investment AGNC: This company which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco IBA: This Sonora, Mexico- based vertically integrated company which produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed to over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

GMS GMS: This Tucker, United States- based company which is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

