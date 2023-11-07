New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Guidewire Software GWRE: This company which is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

Resideo Technologies REZI: This company which provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

Northeast Community Bancorp NECB: This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote

MSA Safety Incorporporated MSA: This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price and Consensus

MSA Safety Incorporporated price-consensus-chart | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA: This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.