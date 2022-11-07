New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EnLink Midstream ENLC: This independent midstream energy company which is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.3% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group RDN: This Philadelphia-based credit enhancement company which supports homebuyers, mortgage lenders, loan servicers and investors with a suite of private mortgage insurance and related risk-management products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 day.

NOW DNOW: This Houston, Texas-based company which is a distributor of downstream energy and industrial products to the energy and industrial sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment MTG: This bank holding company that provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

