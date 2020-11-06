New Strong Buy Stocks For November 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.6% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote

Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW): This company that produces pulp and paperboard has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper Corporation Price and Consensus

Clearwater Paper Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clearwater Paper Corporation Quote

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG): This leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL): This heavy civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart | Sterling Construction Company Inc Quote

