New Strong Buy Stocks for November 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 day.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

AppFolio APPF: This company which offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. Price and Consensus

AppFolio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AppFolio, Inc. Quote

Frontdoor FTDR: This company’s customizable home service plans which help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Frontdoor Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontdoor Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontdoor Inc. Quote

First Savings Financial Group ( FSFG ): This bank holding company which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Vital Farms VITL: This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vital Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vital Farms, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

