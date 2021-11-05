Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ashford Inc. AINC : This asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Clearwater Paper Corporation CLW : This company that produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI : This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL : This construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Veritiv Corporation VRTV : This company that operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


