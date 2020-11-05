New Strong Buy Stocks For November 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
CDW Corporation (CDW): This provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This company that manufactures bedding products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): This global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
