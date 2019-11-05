New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): This company that operates as an integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK): This company that designs, develops, markets, and exports software products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This company that provides business process services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Albany International Corp. (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM): This company that produces and sells alcohol beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
