New Strong Buy Stocks for November 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES): This company that operates as an integrated equipment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK): This company that designs, develops, markets, and exports software products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): This company that provides business process services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. (AIN): This company that engages in the textile and materials processing businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM): This company that produces and sells alcohol beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

