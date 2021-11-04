New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. HZO : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN : This operator of food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. KMT : This company that develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

