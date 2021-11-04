New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG : This company that provides transportation and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
MarineMax, Inc. HZO : This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus
MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote
Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN : This operator of food company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Tyson Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK : This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote
Kennametal Inc. KMT : This company that develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus
Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
