New Strong Buy Stocks For November 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cooper Tire Rubber Company (CTB): This company that manufactures, markets and sells tires of a wide range of vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): This largest long steel producer in Latin America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.4% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD): This company that designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries (LCII): This supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK): This manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

