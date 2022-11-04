Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th

November 04, 2022 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. STBA: This bank holding company for S&T Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. LPG: This company that engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.2% over the last 60 days.

Impinj, Inc. PI: This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 55.2% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


