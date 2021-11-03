Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNX Resources Corporation CNX : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.4% over the last 60 days.

 

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus

CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote

 

Dow Inc. DOW : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

 

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

 

Harmonic Inc. HLIT : This company that provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus

Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote

 

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH : This company that offers home and alternate site infusion services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver discusses the Robo Advisor vs. Human element of investing. #NationalFinancialPlanning

    Oct 22, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular