New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNX Resources Corporation CNX : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.4% over the last 60 days.
CNX Resources Corporation. Price and Consensus
CNX Resources Corporation. price-consensus-chart | CNX Resources Corporation. Quote
Dow Inc. DOW : This company that provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Dow Inc. Price and Consensus
Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote
Schneider National, Inc. SNDR : This surface transportation and logistics solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
Harmonic Inc. HLIT : This company that provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Harmonic Inc. Price and Consensus
Harmonic Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harmonic Inc. Quote
Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH : This company that offers home and alternate site infusion services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus
Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Click to get this free report
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.