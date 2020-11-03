New Strong Buy Stocks For November 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden Pet Company Quote

Criteo S.A. (CRTO): This global technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.2% over the last 60 days.

Criteo S.A. Price and Consensus

Criteo S.A. price-consensus-chart | Criteo S.A. Quote

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN): This long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Marten Transport, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Marten Transport, Ltd. Quote

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This leading designers and builders of single-family homes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus

Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): This global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and commercial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Newell Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Newell Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Newell Brands Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

