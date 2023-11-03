New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Granite Construction Incorporated GVA: This civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc. CUBI: This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
LSB Industries, Inc. LXU: This manufacturer of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. ENLV: This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.