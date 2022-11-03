New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation PDS: This drilling company that provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 108% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. PXS: This maritime transportation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

