New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): This diversified natural resource company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): This manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): This manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

A. O. Smith Corporation Price and Consensus

A. O. Smith Corporation price-consensus-chart | A. O. Smith Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.