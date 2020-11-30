New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): This sporting goods retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.2% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Quote
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): This diversified natural resource company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Quote
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): This manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): This manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
A. O. Smith Corporation Price and Consensus
A. O. Smith Corporation price-consensus-chart | A. O. Smith Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI): Free Stock Analysis Report
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP): Free Stock Analysis Report
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.