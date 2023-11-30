New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This apparel retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Travelzoo TZOO: This Internet media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Burford Capital Limited BUR: This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC: This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus
AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Burford Capital Limited (BUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Travelzoo (TZOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.