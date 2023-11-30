New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This apparel retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus

Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote

Travelzoo TZOO: This Internet media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Travelzoo Price and Consensus

Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote

Burford Capital Limited BUR: This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus

Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote

Fomento Económico Mexicano FMX: This Coca-Cola bottling companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC: This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus

AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

