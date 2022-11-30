New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harbour Energy plc HBRIY: This independent oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR Quote

Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Qualys, Inc. QLYS: This company that provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Qualys, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qualys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qualys, Inc. Quote

Reservoir Media, Inc. RSVR: This music publishing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Reservoir Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Reservoir Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Reservoir Media, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

