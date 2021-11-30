New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th

Technology

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that is engaged in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International, Inc. WCC: This provider of electrical products and other industrial MRO supplies and services in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This operator of food and drug stores across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


