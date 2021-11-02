New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT: This developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. HZO: This retailer of recreational boats and yachts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD: This owner and operator of 22 gaming entertainment properties across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

