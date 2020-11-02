New Strong Buy Stocks For November 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC): This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

CDW Corporation (CDW): This provider of integrated information technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Constellium SE (CSTM): This company that develops innovative, value added aluminium products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.3% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

