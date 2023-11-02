New Strong Buy Stocks for November 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. BPRN: This bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. APPF: This company that provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP: This specialty steel products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation PGR: This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

